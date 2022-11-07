Alpha 0.23 minor update

New Features:

Added the favorite foods of Trolls and Dwarves to the food pickup pool: Ale and Cherries. You can guess who likes what.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug with Shrapmetal's Bed of Nails level 5 ability. I think. Due to the stupid way in which I coded critical strikes it's probably the most bug prone feature of the game so let me know if it still acts up. Wood Elves' Deciduous Marksmanship fires several arrows every time you land a critical so it's currently the best testing mechanism.

Off the top of my head the following weapons can trigger critical strikes: Blood Axe, Shrapmetal, Winged Spear, Lunar Bow, Seeking Storm and Lantern of Souls. Level 5 Hemokinesis automatically applies your critical damage bonus to all blood bullets but they don't trigger critical strikes or related abilities.