End of the Halloween Event

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Shopkeepers,

'The Harrowing'

Thank you for participating in the Harrowing event, we hope you had a spooky Halloween.

Halloween Shop Contest

This Halloween we also tried to run a community contest where we challenged shopkeepers to build a spooky shop and show this off.

Unfortunately this contest did not see a lot of participation.

The winner of this contest is Melandari who submitted her spooky shop to Discord.

We hope the community will keep showing off their shops as we love seeing them.

Here are a few screenshots of Melandari's harrowing shop:







Feel free to check out more of Melandari's shop, or post your own at: discord.gg/Winkeltje

Stay tuned for future updates!