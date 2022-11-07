DECEIVE INC. Closed Alpha Announcement & Sweet Bandits Dev Daiary

We are pleased to announce a closed alpha for the highly anticipated upcoming stealth-action multiplayer espionage title, DECEIVE INC. The closed alpha will run from Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. EST to Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. EST and will be available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The developers also released a brand-new developer diary today, which introduces the team at Sweet Bandits Studios and how they helped shape DECEIVE INC. into a vibrant multiplayer sneak ‘em up filled with unique characters and locales.

As discussed in the new developer diary, Sweet Bandits Studios started out small, with just the two studio heads working out of a home office, but soon expanded as more core members joined the team. Each member is given ownership over what they work on at the studio and the lively atmosphere has fostered a genuine sense of fun that’s been distilled into their work. The studio’s driving principles have culminated into its first title, DECEIVE INC., which brings together charismatic super spies and tense, exciting first-person stealth gameplay to make a truly unique multiplayer experience.



Watch the latest DECEIVE INC. Developer Diary above​

Players interested in participating in the closed alpha playtest can receive a code through partnered giveaways from Alienware, SteelSeries, and MMOBomb via their websites and social pages. For more information and additional opportunities to join the closed alpha, fans are encouraged to follow the official DECEIVE INC. social channels on Twitter and Facebook. ​