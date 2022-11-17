 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dig or Die update for 17 November 2022

Dig or Die - v1.11 (build 861) ultra-minor fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9885294 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Very small fix to update the broken discord links.
As last build was a very long time ago, if you see anything broken, please contact me !
(on the forum or on my discord : https://discord.com/invite/gaddygames )

Changed files in this update

Dig or Die Content Depot 315461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link