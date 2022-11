Share · View all patches · Build 9885286 · Last edited 7 November 2022 – 16:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Adjusted the damage caused by the five elements.

The maximum number of properties increased by Elixir: No longer valid after the elixir is above 50 (except blood elixir).

Wupindan: Invalid after 60 or more attributes (except blood medicine).

Sipindan: Invalid after more than 50 attributes (except blood medicine).

Added a transport mechanism.