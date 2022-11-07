Symbionics Part II (Early Access v.0.95)

It's the last patch before the launch update! Here's 4 more Symbionics to discover, and some significant balance changes to a couple of upgrades and force physics to tide you over until then. I'll be going (mostly) dark until release day (december 6th!) unless any game breaking bugs are discovered.

Going to keep this short and sweet because I've got a lot of work left to do! Hope you all have been enjoying yourselves these past 7 months! Please leave a review if you have :)

New Symbionics (if you're new, Symbionics are made by maxing the level of a weapon and also having the correct utility equipped...it's mentioned vaguely in the tutorial)

Zaplicator

Lightray

Sideloop

Sniper Drone

Note: This brings the total Symbionics to discover to 10...but more are coming ;)

Balance

Static Surge has been reworked

Kinetic charge needed to activate no longer reduces as you level

Damage per pulse now increases at levels 3 and 4

Damage pulse speed now increases at levels 4 and 5

EMP duration reduction at level 4 was slightly reduced

When static surge is running out, its blinking effect will appear in front of all other sprites

Overall Static Surge is much more lethal at max level when active, but active slightly less often. This should make it much stronger in the regular game, and a ever so slightly weaker in Endless Mode.

Scouting Drone has been reworked

Now has 1/2/2/3/4 max targets up from 1/1/2/2/2

Now grants 20/20/25/30/35 bonus damage down from 25/25/30/50/50 bonus damage

Now grants 15/20/20/25/35 bonus loot drop chance up from 10/15/15/25/35

Now grants 0/5/10/15/20 chance for rare loot up from 0/5/5/10/15

The bonus rare gem values now scale to 5/10/25/50 up from 10/10/10/40

Magnetosphere now generates higher value gems

Physics for knockback effects have been overhauled. Force builds were way too hard to balance at the previous knockback strength, and should open up more possible synergies in the future.

Mega Asteroids can now be knocked back/away by force upgrades again, but at significantly reduced force.

Quality of Life

Electric upgrades now have the correct text in the inventory descriptions

Static Surge text no longer overlaps synergy/type icons

Bugs