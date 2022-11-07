UPDATE "OPERATION PAUSE"

Hello Pins! ːsteamhappyː

First of all, thank you to the people who are playing and trying our alpha!

Operation Pause, which revamps our pause system both visually and functionally.

It's still a work in progress as not all options are enabled, such as the audio sliders however this is the design we would like to further develop. We would very much appreciate your opinions about the new design!

Furthermore, we've also developed the new Arcade and Poolhall section bringing a bunch of new props!

Including some physics-based ones as well :)

You are now also allowed to explore the poolhall section as it is no longer blocked off.

This gives you the freedom to explore the 3 sections that will be in the full game.

Also, a little tease on our next update which will be called:

Operation "Operation"

In this update we will move towards having level objectives! For now, that is all we can say.

Next week there will be another post with more info about the next update: Operation "Operation".

See you then, Pins ːsteamhappyː