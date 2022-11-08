Welcome to Miniature – a FREE new level!

Hello Humans,

Not too long ago we shared that we have a lot of surprises in store for you. Allow us to introduce this brand-new level where you get to explore the world from the tiny one’s point of view. Explore a world where puzzles are gigantic, and the challenges even bigger! Human has shrunk!

Navigating a tranquil garden represents a near insurmountable problem for our tiny Human in the latest FREE level Miniature.

Clamber on a titanic toy fire-truck, drive a model car to the max, operate a menacingly massive vacuum cleaner and blow up the biggest balloon you've ever seen!

Play solo or call your friends; seven pals by your side in co-op maximises the silliness of an outsized adventure.

Giving season is just around the corner as well, to help you enjoy this level with more friends, we’re giving you a huge 70% off discount on Human: Fall Flat and a smashing 50% off soundtrack collection. Puzzles are gigantic, and the challenges even bigger! Discount starts today at 6 PM GMT. Don’t miss out!

There are now 22 levels in Human: Fall Flat plus hundreds more in the Steam Workshop, and there’s still more to come. Keep up to date by following us on Twitter @HumanFallFlat, our Discord channel, or watch the latest trailers on our YouTube channel.