Share · View all patches · Build 9885132 · Last edited 7 November 2022 – 14:46:33 UTC by Wendy

A few issues fixed.

-A bunch of null pointers which occasionally cropped up, especially relating to national religions, were sorted out.

-The game now at least doesn't crash when the human population reaches zero, but it's not really playable past that point regardless.

-Dead people won't try to hunt down your agents

-Heroes are less inclined to disrupt people who are laying low

-Exploit where you could summon The First Daughter multiple times is fixed