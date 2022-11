Share · View all patches · Build 9885077 · Last edited 8 November 2022 – 05:32:11 UTC by Wendy

Space Bot is finally available to play!!

Space Bot is a fun roguelite game where you play as a little space explorer, traversing unique and dangerous planets. Fight against enemies and the clock as you race to collect enough 'GELD' to escape!

Please enjoy, and let me know your thoughts on the game!