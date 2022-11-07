Some additions and fixes

Hello everyone,

It's been a while since I last updated City Game Studio. And yet there are still a lot of things in the backlog. I've merely been busy with other upcoming projects. As you can see, City Game Studio still has some nice updates to come and I'm going to tell you about what's changing with today's version.

When do we take a game off the market? That' s a real question, we debated it on the discord server, and we concluded that after 6 months of revenues below $1000 is the best condition to remove a game from the market.

This update, although a simple patch of v1.10.1, stabilizes the game and fixes bugs that were introduced by v1.10.0. City Game Studio has never been so stable or so available!

Thanks to olsza, City Game Studio is now available in Polish. He did an incredible job translating it, in just a few days! Thank you for this!

Wondering when v1.11.0 is coming? Well, I'm already working on it, and I'll do everything to make it available by the winter vacations. On the agenda, simplified notifications and improved in-game events. I'm trying to make City Game Studio even richer and more moddable.

That's all for today, it's time to launch City Game Studio to taste all these changes!

Binogure

Changelog

Misc

Wait for 6 months with less than 1000 sales for a game to get off the shelves

Gameport: Optimize gameport release algorithm (won't get triggered every month, but only when needed)

Add link to the roadmap

Act as a publiher explain why start button is disabled

ModMaker

Can rename a game genre

i18n

Add support of Polish language (thanks to olsza)

Bugfix