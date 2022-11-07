The Past Within - Update 7.2.1.0

Today, we bring you our second update for The Past Within! Thank you all for playing the game this weekend. Many of you have been watching the great stream from Elraenn. It's been amazing to see all the 2-player voice channels in our Discord being used by players to make new connections!

Before we get to the actual patch notes, we've heard rumors about the MemoryCube_recording_02932 being broadcasted tomorrow at 16:00 CET on our Youtube channel and Steam page. Don't forget to miss it if you're craving some more puzzles!

In case you do run into any issues, please reach out to us in the Discord help channel. It's the best place to receive help and the quickest way for us to get started on a fix!

Patch Notes 7.2.1.0