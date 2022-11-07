 Skip to content

The Past Within update for 7 November 2022

The Past Within - Update 7.2.1.0

The Past Within - Update 7.2.1.0

Today, we bring you our second update for The Past Within! Thank you all for playing the game this weekend. Many of you have been watching the great stream from Elraenn. It's been amazing to see all the 2-player voice channels in our Discord being used by players to make new connections!

Before we get to the actual patch notes, we've heard rumors about the MemoryCube_recording_02932 being broadcasted tomorrow at 16:00 CET on our Youtube channel and Steam page. Don't forget to miss it if you're craving some more puzzles!

In case you do run into any issues, please reach out to us in the Discord help channel. It's the best place to receive help and the quickest way for us to get started on a fix!

Patch Notes 7.2.1.0

  • Fixed not being able to place cold soup in Chapter 1 The Past
  • Fixed smoke not going away in Chapter 1 The Past
  • Fixed 3rd fuse not showing up in Chapter 1 The Future
  • Fixed no matches in Chapter 2 The Future
  • Fixed crash after pump puzzle in Chapter 2 The Past
  • Fixed not able to rotate the cubes in 3D

