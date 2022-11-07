ETS2 - Street Art Paint Jobs Pack DLC

No matter where you travel in Europe, there is one type of art that you can consistently find. From bustling cities to small quiet villages, street art can be found anywhere from the streets to the side of buildings.



These artworks we think could look pretty good on a truck (when done legally, of course). Today, we are happy to share that we are releasing a new paint job pack DLC for Euro Truck Simulator 2 which has been created by our team of talented artists; The Street Art Paint Jobs Pack!







Featuring 6 paint jobs for your truck and 3 matching paint jobs for your trailer, these vibrant liveries will be sure to make heads turn at the sight of them. Our artists got very creative on this project, and we can't wait to see them out on the roads of Europe!







We'd love to see your photos and videos featuring this new paint job pack, be sure to share them with us on our social media channels (Twitter, Instagram, TikTok) using the dedicated hashtag, #ETS2StreetArt and we will share our favorites. Until next time, keep on truckin'!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1967650/Euro_Truck_Simulator_2__Street_Art_Paint_Jobs_Pack/