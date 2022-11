Era 5 is here! Included in it are:

-Companions which fight alongside you!

-The Pocket Mirror with 18 new Traits!

-The Mystic Anchor which allows new Mirror Tree builds!

-An upgraded Spell Forge, unlocking the Temporal Compression and Expansion Perks!

-New Fates, Runes, and Achievements!

Thanks to everyone playing and supporting the game! :-D