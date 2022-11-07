Update to v1.4.1.5 - Live Version

Share · View all patches · Build 9884834 · Last edited 7 November 2022 – 14:46:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello Village Elders!

Another update bringing various fixes and updates to the game. Check out the list of changes and updates below!

Talk to you soon again!

The teams from Render Cube and Toplitz Productions!

Ability to enable DirectX12 if supported (Performance increase dependent on hardware).

Ability to continue placing furniture and gates without reselecting them in the construction menu.

Play In Background option to sound settings.

New sounds for Candles, Chandeliers and Lanterns.

Strange behaviour of the player's character after completing the quest ‘Dirty Deed’ while riding a horse.

Strange behaviour of the player's character after switching to the heir while riding a horse.

Buildings can't be upgraded when the building limit is reached.

Issue when an NPC gets stuck between buildings and can't go to work.

Sometimes the heir is still trapped in the quest dialogue after the quest fails.

Weapon holstering when cancelling building on alternative 2 on gamepad.

Ability to jump while player was ending the crafting animation.

Player getting stretched when drunk on a horse.

Players right hand was open when crouching and holding a hammer while moving or being idle.

Broken lynx model when the animal is running some distance from the player.

NPCs sometimes don't use bridges and walk in the water next to the bridge.

Getting or losing zero reputation shows a notification.

In field management selecting the ‘Clear’ option results in a wrong icon.

Season settings for Roland’s clothing.

Some NPCs do not have dialogues about not having a home.

Longer load time for the season change with large number of orchards.

After the skip of the day / season, some chickens stop sleeping on their roosts and sleep on the floor.