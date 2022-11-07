Version 4.3 - Load-Save and scaling bug fix

Version 4.3 include the following fixes:

Saving after finish prologue and then loading - game being stuck with save prompt and state of the game become messed up

Saving in potion room then loading, in certain case it's making Jase floating in the room

Sometimes when characters ending their animation they're changing their scale\direction for one frame (looks like a glitch)

if these bugs stop you from making progress in chapter 1, you can

restart the chapter from the main menu.

IN THAT CASE - DO NOT USE YOUR OLD SAVE FILES!