Plot of the Druid update for 7 November 2022

Version 4.3 - Load-Save and scaling bug fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 4.3 include the following fixes:

  • Saving after finish prologue and then loading - game being stuck with save prompt and state of the game become messed up
  • Saving in potion room then loading, in certain case it's making Jase floating in the room
  • Sometimes when characters ending their animation they're changing their scale\direction for one frame (looks like a glitch)

if these bugs stop you from making progress in chapter 1, you can
restart the chapter from the main menu.
IN THAT CASE - DO NOT USE YOUR OLD SAVE FILES!

