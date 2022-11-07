Version 4.3 - Load-Save and scaling bug fix

Version 4.3 include the following fixes:
- Saving after finish prologue and then loading - game being stuck with save prompt and state of the game become messed up
- Saving in potion room then loading, in certain case it's making Jase floating in the room
- Sometimes when characters ending their animation they're changing their scale\direction for one frame (looks like a glitch)
if these bugs stop you from making progress in chapter 1, you can
restart the chapter from the main menu.
IN THAT CASE - DO NOT USE YOUR OLD SAVE FILES!
Changed files in this update