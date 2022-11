Share · View all patches · Build 9884580 · Last edited 7 November 2022 – 13:13:19 UTC by Wendy

The PATCHING of SEPT disgusts the targeted COMRADE only when it is badly executed.

DISGUST does more damage, for COMRADES as for MONSTERS.

It is possible to return to a NEUTRAL road once the TOXIC or WEIRD road is engaged.

The road you are on is now shown on the title screen