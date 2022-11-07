 Skip to content

SuperTotalCarnage! update for 7 November 2022

Version 0.1.0.8 is LIVE + multiplayer mode coming soon!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello boys and girls! ;-)

We are working every day to make the game better for you!
In this version there are a number of improvements on controller support, a new playable character (Zora) with her own weapon and a new super weapon!

There are also three new steam achievements and many small bugfixes!

I also wanted to officially announce that we are working on a fascinating multiplayer version! I still can't give you too many details because this mode is in the planning phase ( it won't be a co-op! ;-)) but I promise you that you will have news very soon!

Changelog v. 0.1.0.8:

  • Added a new playable hero: Zora!
  • Added a new weapon: Topi del Cielo
  • Added a new super weapon: Pantegane del Cielo
  • Added the option to confirm buttons with Space
  • Select UI elements with the left analog stick
  • Scrollable items with the right analog stick
  • Fixed destructible standing objects not spawning in some cases
  • Updated graphics for the SPATA

Thank you all!

