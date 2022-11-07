Version 0.1.0.8 is LIVE + multiplayer mode coming soon!

Hello boys and girls! ;-)
We are working every day to make the game better for you!
In this version there are a number of improvements on controller support, a new playable character (Zora) with her own weapon and a new super weapon!
There are also three new steam achievements and many small bugfixes!
I also wanted to officially announce that we are working on a fascinating multiplayer version! I still can't give you too many details because this mode is in the planning phase ( it won't be a co-op! ;-)) but I promise you that you will have news very soon!
Changelog v. 0.1.0.8:
- Added a new playable hero: Zora!
- Added a new weapon: Topi del Cielo
- Added a new super weapon: Pantegane del Cielo
- Added the option to confirm buttons with Space
- Select UI elements with the left analog stick
- Scrollable items with the right analog stick
- Fixed destructible standing objects not spawning in some cases
- Updated graphics for the SPATA
Thank you all!
