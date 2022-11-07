Version 0.1.0.8 is LIVE + multiplayer mode coming soon!

Hello boys and girls! ;-)

We are working every day to make the game better for you!

In this version there are a number of improvements on controller support, a new playable character (Zora) with her own weapon and a new super weapon!

There are also three new steam achievements and many small bugfixes!

I also wanted to officially announce that we are working on a fascinating multiplayer version! I still can't give you too many details because this mode is in the planning phase ( it won't be a co-op! ;-)) but I promise you that you will have news very soon!

Changelog v. 0.1.0.8:

Added a new playable hero: Zora!

Added a new weapon: Topi del Cielo

Added a new super weapon: Pantegane del Cielo

Added the option to confirm buttons with Space

Select UI elements with the left analog stick

Scrollable items with the right analog stick

Fixed destructible standing objects not spawning in some cases

Updated graphics for the SPATA

Thank you all!