Update, Version 20221107

English

[Faith]Faith customization options now only display when you are checking your main character's faith.

[Faith]You can now copy your faith to the faith of your pets when inspecting their faith. (When you change your faith again, theirs will not automatically update.)

[Faith]New tenet: Tangpingism. (+15% Emotional Damage resistance. Mutually Exclusive with "Obey Your Superior." Half the cost if the character is following Taoism.)

[Faith]Talking to the man who lies down in Liu can now unlock Tangpingism.

[Skill]New skill: Foul Speech. (Cause emotional damage and hatred based on the user's speech skills. So, your tank character with high speech skills, such as Trump, can make enemies focus on them while still doing some damage. However, as the damage type is emotional damage, you can hardly talk a zombie to death.)

[Skill]Very few types of pets can learn Foul Speech as it is very rude. --

[Enemy]Cat-Faced Old Ladies are no longer immune to emotional damage as part of them are still human.

[Enemy]Normal citizens in Liu may now use the Foul Speech skill when attacked. (Kinda normal human reaction.)

[Enemy]Businessperson-type citizens in Liu are now a bit less likely to try to escape.

[Enemy]The bandits in Egypt learned to use Foul Speech.

[Enemy]The Aten Cultists learned to use Foul Speech.

[Enemy]The Possessed learned to use Foul Speech.

[Enemy]The Homeless in the sewer learned to use Foul Speech.

[Enemy]The Crazed Survivors learned to use Foul Speech.

[Enemy]Those enemies may have different speech skills and thus possess a different level of threat. They are not quite smart. Thus, they may still use Foul Speech on a creature in your group that is immune to emotional damage, such as zombies.

[Queensmouth]Changed the code of selling bandages to the doctor in the police station, bypassing a hard driver I/O that may cause problems on some computers. The price no longer directly modifies the value number. (Thanks to 18920059268's bug report.)

Fixed a crash bug caused by a map's environment being totally void. (Such as the shade's dream.) (Thanks to 18920059268's bug report.)

From now on, the game system will automatically correct the nil to an array.

简体中文

【信仰】自定义信仰的选项现在只会在你检查你的主角的信仰的时候显示。

【信仰】你现在可以在检查你的宠物的信仰的时候，把你当前的信仰复制给你的宠物。（当你再次改变信仰时，他们的信仰不会自动改变。）

【信仰】新信条：躺平主义。（+15%情感伤害抗性。和"无条件服从"信条互斥。如果是道教信仰，则增加该信条的消耗减半。）

【信仰】现在和某个在疁城躺平的男子对话可以解锁躺平主义的信条。

【技能】新技能：污言秽语。（基于使用者的说服力水平，对目标造成感情伤害和制造仇恨。适合高说服力的坦克角色吸引仇恨的同时稳定输出。可能适合川普使用。但是，由于伤害类型是感情伤害，所以估计你没法直接嘴炮干掉一只僵尸。）

【技能】只有少部分的宠物可以学习污言秽语。因为这非常祖安。-- （其余人员可以在这是间酒吧里学习这个技能。）

【敌人】猫脸老太太不再免疫感情伤害，因为她们还保持一定的人性。

【敌人】疁城的市民被攻击时现在可能会使用污言秽语。（貌似属于正常的人类反应）

【敌人】疁城打工人遭到攻击时每回合选择逃跑的概率略微降低。

【敌人】埃及的强盗学会了使用污言秽语。

【敌人】阿腾邪教徒学会了使用污言秽语。

【敌人】被附体之人学会了使用污言秽语。

【敌人】下水道里流浪汉学会了使用污言秽语。

【敌人】发疯的幸存者学会了使用污言秽语

【敌人】以上敌人的说服力水平不同，因此使用污言秽语时对你的威胁也不同。并且，他们并不是非常聪明，会对你队伍中那些免疫感情伤害的生物（比如僵尸）使用这个技能。

【王后镇】修改了向某个在警察局的医生贩卖绷带的代码。跳过了一次可能导致问题的硬盘读写。并且价格变动不再是直接修改物品上的数值了。（感谢18920059268的Bug报告。）

修复了一个因为某些地图的环境是空时导致的游戏崩溃bug。（比如在暗影的梦境里的时候）（感谢18920059268的Bug报告。）

从现在开始，游戏的系统会自动把空值设置成一个可读的数组。