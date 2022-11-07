Prepare for BLACKTAIL’s December 15 release: new Gameplay Overview Trailer!

Hi everyone!

We’d like to thank you for your continued support, keen interest, and all the questions you’ve send us over the past months. It confirm our belief that the BLACKTAIL’s dark fairy-tale driven world has gained many new fans to date.

This Gameplay Overview Trailer is for you. Not only does it introduce BLACKTAIL’s story inspired by Slavic legends, but also never before seen gameplay footage, Yaga's magical abilities and presents plenty of previously unrevealed locations and characters.

Let the trailer spark your curiosity further, enjoy the video below.

Gather resources to craft potions and arrows, use your bow, broom and gauntlet to engage in gripping boss fights and encounter many bizarre, talkative creatures on your adventures. Lift the veil on your past, decide the fate of the land and its inhabitants. Witness the impact of each decision on your skills!

The choice is yours. Will you become the fearsome guardian of the woods, or the terror nightmares are made of?

BLACKTAIL releases December 15 on Steam. For more information, visit the Focus Entertainment website.

We hope you enjoy the unsettling and surreal world we’re crafting in BLACKTAIL! Let us know your thoughts on the trailer in the comments below, Steam Community Hub, and our Discord