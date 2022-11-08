Message to our Soldiers No.2

Hello Super Soldiers,

This is the Dev of SUPER PEOPLE.

We wished to talk more often with you guys, but unfortunately, we needed to get the right timing due to the tight developing schedule after starting Early Access.

We apologize to the Super Soldiers who may have felt it was a long wait.

A lot has happened since we started the Early Access.

Many people who love SUPER PEOPLE have constantly sent us precious feedback.

We appreciate all your voices, we couldn't miss any valuable feedback, and we were more willing to make it instead of worrying about it, even at the very moment we changed our direction completely.

It has already been a month since Early Access began.

During the past month, all DEV team members have pondered deeply about improving our game based on your feedback.

And today, we'll share the direction and ideas the DEV team is currently working on.

First) In-game balance improvements

We've been taking a closer look at your gameplay and related data since the start of Early Access, and we're aware of which areas need improvement.

However, in-game balance scaling requires a highly delicate approach, including numerous testing and patching carefully. Therefore we would like to ask for your understanding and patience first.

Nevertheless, the DEV team will keep listening to your feedback and improve the balance steadily.

In particular, we will continue to monitor the 'Overpowered' class that shows an overwhelming pick or winning rate in a one-on-one battle situation. Then, we will balance them to make all classes in the Super People have unique advantages in playing them.

When everything is ready, we will make a further announcement containing full details, including the reason we decided to make the change and how it can be used handy in your gameplay.

But, for now, we would like to show you what we are preparing first.

√ After adjusting the shotguns, we are looking at the trend and constantly monitoring the Shotgun Master.

It's currently showing a much stronger performance than expected, and we will keep our eye on it.

√ As for the Marine, we strengthened the 'Camaraderie' skill because the class lacked an advantage of anything other than the 'Fog of War' skill.

However, we will adjust the skill once again since it shows overwhelming efficiency.

√ We are thinking about how to redesign the Demolisher successfully.

It might take some time, but we are working hard to make the Demolisher as hot as the flames from their Shoulder launcher.

√ The Titan showed an overwhelming pick during the last N.A./Europe/S.A tournaments. We are closely monitoring Titan and considering adjusting its balance.

√We are working on preventing G3 macro and mouse wheel shooting.

We will reduce the G3's RPM through updates on November 8 and continue to monitor it to decide whether it might need further adjustments.

Furthermore, to provide you with a more convenient gameplay experience, we are preparing to adjust the Gold balance and system improvement. So, please stay tuned for it!

Second) SUPER Tournament improvements

As promised, we will revamp the Tournament, focusing on relieving the in-game Gold deficiency and expanding the chance of winning prizes for everyone.

Plus, we found out that many participants focused on survival rather than battles. So, to stir up more battles in the Tournament, we are considering providing a more substantial advantage to players who scored a 'kill' in advancing to the higher stages.

To make the Tournament more exciting, we will improve the Tournament from head to toe, including its structure, participation standards, and reward. In addition, we will change the Tournament into content that all players can enjoy together.

Third) Unauthorized 3rd party software

We know too well that using unauthorized 3rd party software is an issue we should take lightly.

The DEV and Security Team have been continuously putting effort into blocking and preventing the software in advance and have tried their best to improve the anti-cheat program in various ways.

However, we concluded it is evident that the existing anti-cheat and crackdown processes cannot guarantee a pleasant gaming environment for our players, as more software and abusers have been detected than expected.

We are preparing stricter regulations against abusers. Also, we will expand the regulation to the macro program that influences the very result of the battle.

We promise that our regulation process will be more elaborate and the Anti-cheat program will be more meticulous.

Moreover, we will improve the system and process that checks reports from players and remove abusers from the game.

In addition, we are providing "Trust points" to the player whose report became a help to catch the unauthorized software and its abusers.

We are working on content where you can exchange your "Trust points" for good rewards, so please help us just as you guys do.

Fourth) Development plans for new content

The Dev Team is preparing various new content based on your feedback!

So please look forward to it.

√ We are considering a Custom match.

√ We are preparing emotes that will further enhance the fun of the game.

The Dev Team is actively developing emotes, and there are a lot of lovely moves you might like! We are expecting to show you our marvelous works soon!

√ We are developing and testing various effects of new fabulous outfits.

√ We added a new look to ORB Island. Here are sneak peeks.





Fifth) Other changes & Improvements

We are fixing bugs that make it difficult for you guys to play the game.

Here are the lists that we are working on.

√ Fixing a mini-map shows a black screen when using the U.I. hide function (ALT+U) after changing whether the Shader Quality is low or lower.

√ Fixing an issue when you create an account, your Tier Rank shows as Bronze.

√ Fixing an issue where 'Sniper' and 'Marine' would intermittently block the view of the 8x scope.

√ Fixed an issue of holding the Titan shield abnormally with a specific move of the Titan.

√ Fixing an issue of intermittently stopping and incapacitating when using the Titan's charging skill.

√ Fixed an issue that the information of the reward item displayed in the level-up reward was displayed differently from the actual reward.

√ Fixed an issue that Shotgun Master's 'Fast Reload' effect was not applied to the R870.

√ Fixed an issue that the vehicles spawned in the background or air.

√ Fixed an issue where team members' voices could be heard without a chat channel.

√ Fixed some crash issues.

√ Fixing an issue where the camera is fixed from the viewpoint of the R.C. car when you kill an enemy with the Demolisher's Bomb Delivery skill.

√ During gameplay, the players get stuck in the terrain and are constantly being investigated and fixed.

√ Sometimes, one's location may be unintentionally exposed due to the level-up effect. Therefore we reduced the visible range of the class outfit level-up effect.

√ Fixing an issue where my footsteps sounded like other players' footsteps

Our goal is to make SUPER PEOPLE a game that anyone can enjoy!

Introducing SUPER PEOPLE as an early access rather than an official release was also a part of the plan to achieve our goal.

And during this Early Access period, we continue to listen to the player's voices, and we promise to change and improve in many ways.

Once again, thank you always for your love, support, and feedback.

We will do our best to provide a 'SUPER SWEET' gaming experience.

In December, we are preparing a grand update that will bring significant changes to SUPER PEOPLE.

You can check more details on upcoming announcements, so please look forward to it!

Thank you.

Sincerely,

-SUPER PEOPLE DEV Team-