New Game Mode! Update v1.1.0 ~ Daily Dungeon Mode

Hello!
For this update, we have a new game mode: the Daily Dungeon Mode! There is available a new Dungeon each 24 hours, with three randomly selected modifiers. There are also 4 new achivements that you will unlock winning runs in the Daily Dungeon Mode :)
We are working on a Ledearbord for the Elemental Dungeon and Daily Dungeon Mode and also on controller support and keeping on eye on some balance stuff.
Kiko
v1.1.0 Update:
- New Game Mode: Play a randomly generated dungeon each day in the Daily Dungoen Mode!
- Fix: Selection of the Gold Ripper artifact from the Perks was not working correctly (fixed again).
- Fix: Ice Potion sound effect was too loud.
- Fix: Tooltips in the Collection Section could be bugged when you returned to the main menu.
- Fix: Improved navegation between different menus and sections.
- Fix: Some Artifacts where not getting highlighted when checking the next biome cards.
- Fix: Hunting Dagger artifact now gives the correct amount of MaxHP.
