 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Right and Down update for 7 November 2022

New Game Mode! Update v1.1.0 ~ Daily Dungeon Mode

Share · View all patches · Build 9884130 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

For this update, we have a new game mode: the Daily Dungeon Mode! There is available a new Dungeon each 24 hours, with three randomly selected modifiers. There are also 4 new achivements that you will unlock winning runs in the Daily Dungeon Mode :)

We are working on a Ledearbord for the Elemental Dungeon and Daily Dungeon Mode and also on controller support and keeping on eye on some balance stuff.

Kiko

v1.1.0 Update:

  • New Game Mode: Play a randomly generated dungeon each day in the Daily Dungoen Mode!
  • Fix: Selection of the Gold Ripper artifact from the Perks was not working correctly (fixed again).
  • Fix: Ice Potion sound effect was too loud.
  • Fix: Tooltips in the Collection Section could be bugged when you returned to the main menu.
  • Fix: Improved navegation between different menus and sections.
  • Fix: Some Artifacts where not getting highlighted when checking the next biome cards.
  • Fix: Hunting Dagger artifact now gives the correct amount of MaxHP.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2008051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link