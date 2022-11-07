New Game Mode! Update v1.1.0 ~ Daily Dungeon Mode

Hello!

For this update, we have a new game mode: the Daily Dungeon Mode! There is available a new Dungeon each 24 hours, with three randomly selected modifiers. There are also 4 new achivements that you will unlock winning runs in the Daily Dungeon Mode :)

We are working on a Ledearbord for the Elemental Dungeon and Daily Dungeon Mode and also on controller support and keeping on eye on some balance stuff.

Kiko

v1.1.0 Update: