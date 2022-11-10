Conquest of Elysium 5.25

This update consists of mostly bug fixes. Most importantly it fixes has some fixes for the new west/east clustering and the gamepad support that was added in the previous version.

General

The Second Sun didn't return if killed on the sky plane

Sinking of a ship no longer spreads to adjacent ships

Fix for scrollbar on message screen resetting too often

Incorporation can no longer steal HP from vegetation

Increased deadzone for joysticks

Don't use joysticks until they give a large reading once

Fix for Holy Vengeance description

Typos fixed

Network / Multiplayer

Was not possible to return to Random class in network games

It was not possible to give items to allies in hot-seat games

Fix for west/east clustering taking almost forever on small maps

Fix for trying to create a network game without any name

AI

Fix for excessive AI ship building

Modding