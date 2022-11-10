 Skip to content

Conquest of Elysium 5 update for 10 November 2022

Conquest of Elysium 5.25

Share · View all patches · Build 9884110 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update consists of mostly bug fixes. Most importantly it fixes has some fixes for the new west/east clustering and the gamepad support that was added in the previous version.

General

  • The Second Sun didn't return if killed on the sky plane
  • Sinking of a ship no longer spreads to adjacent ships
  • Fix for scrollbar on message screen resetting too often
  • Incorporation can no longer steal HP from vegetation
  • Increased deadzone for joysticks
  • Don't use joysticks until they give a large reading once
  • Fix for Holy Vengeance description
  • Typos fixed

Network / Multiplayer

  • Was not possible to return to Random class in network games
  • It was not possible to give items to allies in hot-seat games
  • Fix for west/east clustering taking almost forever on small maps
  • Fix for trying to create a network game without any name

AI

  • Fix for excessive AI ship building

Modding

  • Fix for targetunitloc and ownsloctarg not setting location properly
  • Disabled Open Mod Directory on the Steam Deck
  • Enter Name box can be translated too

