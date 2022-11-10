Conquest of Elysium 5.25
This update consists of mostly bug fixes. Most importantly it fixes has some fixes for the new west/east clustering and the gamepad support that was added in the previous version.
General
- The Second Sun didn't return if killed on the sky plane
- Sinking of a ship no longer spreads to adjacent ships
- Fix for scrollbar on message screen resetting too often
- Incorporation can no longer steal HP from vegetation
- Increased deadzone for joysticks
- Don't use joysticks until they give a large reading once
- Fix for Holy Vengeance description
- Typos fixed
Network / Multiplayer
- Was not possible to return to Random class in network games
- It was not possible to give items to allies in hot-seat games
- Fix for west/east clustering taking almost forever on small maps
- Fix for trying to create a network game without any name
AI
- Fix for excessive AI ship building
Modding
- Fix for targetunitloc and ownsloctarg not setting location properly
- Disabled Open Mod Directory on the Steam Deck
- Enter Name box can be translated too
