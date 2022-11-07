EA V0.56 Update Notes

EA V0.56 is an update that focuses on sound effects. It also includes a few minor changes and bug fixes.

New sound effects

Coastline: By detecting the coastline with an algorithm, coastline wave sounds heard only on the coastlines.

Sea sound: Added sea sound that is only heard in areas where water is present.

Variable rain sound: Added dynamic rain sound, including the sound of rain falling into the water on the water, the sound of rain hitting the ground when close to the ground, and the sound of rain turning into a calm rain sound when the camera is far away from the ground.

New wind and bird sounds: Bird and environmental sounds are heard when close to the ground, and become distant wind sounds as the camera moves away from the ground.

Ship sounds: Added sail flapping, wood creaking, and water rippling sounds for ships, as well as the sound of movement while in motion.

Farm animal sounds: Added unique sounds for pigs, sheep and cows, each playing every 10-20 seconds.

Church bells: Added a church bell sound that will ring approximately once every 5-7 game days.

Muezzin: Added the sound of a muezzin calling the call to prayer in a mosque approximately once every 5-7 game days.

New tree planting

From now on, in manual or automatic tree planting, trees will be planted as seedlings and grow over time, instead of appearing out of nowhere. In addition, the possibility for workplaces and homes built in zone areas to plant their own trees has been increased from 50% to 75%.



Minor changes

Notifications have been moved from the center of the screen to the bottom right of the screen. This will make them less obstructive when there are too many notifications.

Bug fixes: