Tap Ninja v4.0.0 with Pets is now live!

● Pets have been added to the game

● New currency added - Eggs, use it to summon new Pets!

● Stars from Challenge have been replaced by Medals

● New Ascension Skill upgrades added

● New Star Upgrades added

● New Achievements added

● Eggs and Keys added as a rare reward from the Quests

● Activity menu redesigned

● Quest rewards for Elixir majorly improved

● Price reduction upgrades are now multiplicative

● Upgrade Tiers that were unlocked will stay unlocked across Ascensions

● Sound effects added for turning Energy on or off (obeys the "Firefly audio only" toggle)

● Multiple new statistics added

● Major performance improvements

● Energy unlock has been moved to Tier 1 Research. You will have to re-unlock it

● Cross platform cloud saving is now a lot more reliable

● Failing to connect to the cloud save now gives an error message

● The "Ascend in each zone in order" achievement objective has been changed

● Text size increased for the Ascension upgrades

● Infinite Rope Hook glitch causing game crashes fixed

● Away income now displays the correct amount

● Bug fixes

Another announcement - the Tap Ninja's Discord server just surpassed 5'000 members! Be sure to join the awesome community here: https://discord.gg/WcgUKc8Fp5