Tap Ninja update for 7 November 2022

Tap Ninja v4.0.0 with Pets is now live!

7 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

● Pets have been added to the game
● New currency added - Eggs, use it to summon new Pets!
● Stars from Challenge have been replaced by Medals
● New Ascension Skill upgrades added
● New Star Upgrades added
● New Achievements added
● Eggs and Keys added as a rare reward from the Quests
● Activity menu redesigned

● Quest rewards for Elixir majorly improved
● Price reduction upgrades are now multiplicative
● Upgrade Tiers that were unlocked will stay unlocked across Ascensions
● Sound effects added for turning Energy on or off (obeys the "Firefly audio only" toggle)
● Multiple new statistics added

● Major performance improvements
● Energy unlock has been moved to Tier 1 Research. You will have to re-unlock it
● Cross platform cloud saving is now a lot more reliable
● Failing to connect to the cloud save now gives an error message
● The "Ascend in each zone in order" achievement objective has been changed

● Text size increased for the Ascension upgrades
● Infinite Rope Hook glitch causing game crashes fixed
● Away income now displays the correct amount
● Bug fixes

Another announcement - the Tap Ninja's Discord server just surpassed 5'000 members! Be sure to join the awesome community here: https://discord.gg/WcgUKc8Fp5

