Maestro VR - Casual Mode

As many of you know, Maestro VR is a rhythmic simulator game that is quite technical and strict in terms of orchestral conduction. This makes many of you find it difficult to play. It is what we intend. We want the player to require a lot of practice before unlocking batons that will give you freedom to move your hands.

But we still want to make the conductor experience a little more accessible to a general public and we love to make your requests. That is why we have been working for some time on a game mode focused on casual players and inspired by traditional rhythm game mechanics. The casual mode implements the hand detection system, so the gameplay should be a bit more comfortable.

We did not plan to release this mode so soon, but thanks to the great reception of Early Access we want to hear your opinions on this game mode to further improve the experience of conducting.

At the moment in casual mode only Water Music by Händel will be available. We want to get as much feedback as possible before adding more pieces of music.

We also want to announce that we are working on support for Leap Motion, since we have implemented Hand Tracking for the future version of Meta Quest and we are liking gesture recognition a lot. That is why we'll implement it in PCVR through Leap Motion Controller.

All your feedback is very important to us, so do not hesitate to write in the forum or send us an email to contact@maestrovr.com

Patch notes 1.1.0