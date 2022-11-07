 Skip to content

Sunshine Manor update for 7 November 2022

Sunshine Manor, now in French, German, Spanish, Russian and Japanese!

We are absolutely over the moon to let you all know that Sunshine Manor has now finished the translation phase of the porting and is now live on Steam for everyone as a free update. We have language options available for English, French, German, Spanish, Russian and Japanese too!

Thank you all again for your support, your suggestions, your lovely emails and fan art. We are so happy we continue to tell this story of the Sunshine Universe ... and maybe one day we'll tell a little more!

