Additions

-Cargo bulk pick up added.(Shift+E)

-The same items in the basket can now be stacked.

-Male-female distinction has been added to the Living Space quick info window.

Fixes

-Traffic has been made more stable.

-Hunger - Thirst balanced.

-Food prices have been updated.

-The prices of the stands have been updated.

-Big Selling Aquarium and Big Breeding Aquarium level lock reduced from 13 to 5.