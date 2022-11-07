Early Access is out NOW!

Hey everyone!

The day is finally here, and Early Access is now available!! You can finally try out all the new characters, skills, curses, achievements, endless... and create those game-breaking builds we love to see! We've prepared an Early Access release trailer to mark the occasion!

If you tried the Demo, or the Prologue, or you are completely new to the game and decide to give it a go, we truly hope you will have a good time with all the changes and new content available! You can find the Early Access in the link below:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2066020/Soulstone_Survivors/

We would like to thank you all once again for all the support, the game would definitely not be the same without the amazing community we have here on Steam and on Discord! All the feedback, support messages and even criticism all helped to shape the game so far, and rest assured: the Early Access is just the beginning!

And with all that said... we will see you in the void, Void Hunter!

Best wishes,