Aquarist VR update for 9 December 2022

Aquarist VR is out!

Aquarist VR update for 9 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This a glorious day as Aquarist VR has finally arrived!

Here you can check our launch trailer

Grab the game with 10% off now!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2052770/Aquarist_VR/

Remember that for all Aquarist fans we have prepared a great discount on the Aquarist + Aquarist VR bundle. You can get it at 50% off.
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/28955/

Just to let you know we have prepared a few more bundles (all links will be provided in the next devlog).

If you want to talk with us, share your opinion, speak with the community, send feedback, or just goof around. Jump on our discord_server We are waiting!

Have a great time playing,
Aquarist VR team.

