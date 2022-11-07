Version 9.6.4 released!

Hey Citizens,

we have just released Update 9.6.4 with a collection of fixes for issues you've been reporting. At the same time we're working on Update 9.7, for which we'll have news soon as well. Enjoy:

Audio

Fixed: Tools could stop creating sounds after using them for a long time.

Avatar

Fixed: The avatar of the player could duplicate and exist twice.

Balance

Changed: Hoes, Scythes and Sickles now use a flat 20 calorie cost per use.

Civics

Fixed: Elections could sometimes not be started due to the confirmation window not popping up.

Graphics

Improved: Reduced fog in the distance.

Stores

Fixed: Shop carts would use the bank account of the owner of the property it stands on when setting it up.

Tooltips

Fixed: Crafting orders could sometimes show up as complete despite they were not.

UI

Fixed: The newsfeed would display too many notification types, leading to it spamming players.

World Objects

Fixed: Picking up a log that lies in the zone of a storage would open the storage.

Miscellaneous

Fixed: When using a hammer to place blocks towards a highlighted block on a property you have no access to or when placing blocks on a property you are only authorized on through a law that ignored authentication the block would be placed as item and not as block.

Server Configs