Version 9.6.4 released!

Hey Citizens,
we have just released Update 9.6.4 with a collection of fixes for issues you've been reporting. At the same time we're working on Update 9.7, for which we'll have news soon as well. Enjoy:
Audio
- Fixed: Tools could stop creating sounds after using them for a long time.
- Fixed: Tools could stop creating sounds after eating food.
- Fixed: Tools could stop creating sounds when switching to it from a torch.
Avatar
- Fixed: The avatar of the player could duplicate and exist twice.
- Fixed: When scrolling through empty hotbar slots the avatar animations would reload.
- Fixed: The held tool would not display on the avatar after login if another tool of the same type is in the hotbar.
- Fixed: The camera would rotate around the global z axis in third person view.
- Fixed: When using higher FoV players could not look directly below them.
- Fixed: When in a tilted vehicle the camera would feel inverted.
Balance
- Changed: Hoes, Scythes and Sickles now use a flat 20 calorie cost per use.
- Changed: The experience gain from crafting quicklime was reduced from 1.0 to 0.1.
- Changed: The icebox now requires only Carpentry level 1 instead of 5 to craft.
- Fixed: Cotton seeds would degrade into garbage instead of compost.
- Fixed: Spoiled food would degrade into garbage instead of compost.
Civics
- Fixed: Elections could sometimes not be started due to the confirmation window not popping up.
- Fixed: A "Change Settlement Name" civic action without icon was shown in the multi-selector for civic actions.
- Fixed: Removing oneself as manager from bank accounts and appointed titles without selecting another player to remove first was not possible.
- Fixed: A player would be assigned a fictious place of residency despite not having taken residence anywhere, yielding wrong results for laws working based on residency.
- Fixed: Sometimes your vote could count twice in an election.
- Fixed: Work parties could lead to a server crash when attempting to pay a contributor that has left the work party before payment.
- Fixed: Choosing an executive action in constitutional articles did not work correctly.
- Fixed: A client crash would occur when trying to seize a bank account that has no owner via law, if done via executive action instead a server crash would be caused.
- Fixed: Overriding authentication via law to allow property transfer by players that do not own a property did not work.
- Fixed: In a law where species were selected, the selected species didn't show in the law editor.
- Fixed: The search for law triggers did not yield all the results that were expected to be shown.
- Fixed: The mount action law trigger had no icon.
Graphics
- Improved: Reduced fog in the distance.
- Fixed: When looking through plants the lighting could sometimes be distorted.
- Fixed: Several graphical issues in the main menu were fixed.
- Fixed: Disconnecting from a server while being underwater would lead to the main menu being tinted in a blue tone.
- Fixed: Sunbeams on clouds did not originate from the sun.
- Fixed: Harvesting rice did not show the harvest effect.
- Fixed: Light around objects and trees could flicker when it is raining.
- Fixed: Harvest effects would stop triggering after loading and unloading many chunks.
- Fixed: Glass blocks had unnatural tinting depending on the light conditions.
Stores
- Fixed: Shop carts would use the bank account of the owner of the property it stands on when setting it up.
- Fixed: Stores that were not placed by the owner of the land it was placed on would revert their bank account to the land owners bank account on server restarts.
Tooltips
- Fixed: Crafting orders could sometimes show up as complete despite they were not.
- Fixed: Tooltips in crafting tables would not highlight resources to open their tooltips.
- Fixed: Prior offers of a store that was removed would still be displayed in the item tooltip for "Sell it at".
- Fixed: Several minor issues with title tooltips.
UI
- Fixed: The newsfeed would display too many notification types, leading to it spamming players.
- Fixed: Unauthorized players can no longer try to edit the text on a shopcart just to notice that they cannot save it.
- Fixed: When connecting to a hosted server, then cancelling and trying to load a local save the connection info would display that you are trying to connect to the hosted server.
- Fixed: Trees would be displayed darker than intended in specific zoom levels on the map.
- Fixed: When chatting while the store UI is opened keys pressed would trigger shortcut actions.
- Fixed: The interaction area to move the chat was too small.
- Fixed: Clicking save on the edit tab of a sign placed on your property would pop up a unnecessary message.
- Fixed: Text padding on reference descriptions in Ecopedia was missing.
- Fixed: The pie chart for elections on Web UI would display yes votes as no votes and vice versa.
- Fixed: Vote buttons would be shown on the Web UI even when not logged in.
World Objects
- Fixed: Picking up a log that lies in the zone of a storage would open the storage.
- Fixed: When trying to interact with some world objects two times in a row the second time could require the user to click the interaction button two times to function.
- Fixed: Closing an UI with left mouse button while holding an item that has a left-click interaction could cause that interaction to fire.
- Fixed: Left and right click interactions for world objects like turning on / off or placing something inside didn't work reliably.
- Fixed: The highlight for tiny, lumber and large lumber stockpiles was offset to its actual position.
- Fixed: Players could be disconnected from the game when placing a government object in the world.
- Fixed: A duplication bug involving removing stockpiles and picking up items from the ground.
- Fixed: Starter camps could be placed into the boundaries of other starter camps, making them overlap.
- Fixed: The highlight for buttons inside an elevator didn't work properly.
- Fixed: Clicking on the buttons inside an elevator could open the authorization menu additionally to the expected result.
- Fixed: Placing a door was not possible when there is no solid block on ground height in front of it.
Miscellaneous
- Fixed: When using a hammer to place blocks towards a highlighted block on a property you have no access to or when placing blocks on a property you are only authorized on through a law that ignored authentication the block would be placed as item and not as block.
- Fixed: Worlds would not render correctly on Linux builds and only display a pink screen.
- Fixed: When migrating from 0.9.5.4 districts would loose all their contents.
- Fixed: Migrating worlds directly from 9.4.6 to 9.6.x would lead to a server crash.
Server Configs
- Added: "PercentOfDaysToBeActiveForLongTermDemographic" to Civics.eco to control the percentage of days that a player needs to be active to be part of the demographic "Long Term".
- Fixed: The server configuration setting "AllowOverthrow" in Civics.eco did not prevent players from creating laws that prevent placing a capitol.
