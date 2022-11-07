V0.1.6 release

Sup, this update took a while (I'm very sorry, hope future updates won't take as long) and has new featutes to play with.

Network

Completely new networking system, which was what delayed the update

New server system, they won't fill up anymore so a lot of people can play!

New server settings, say bye to passwords and welcome to lobby types!

× There's definitely going to be some issues with new networking, we will try fixing them

Gameplay

New map for Zombie Infection; Infected Pripyat, alongside the game-mode working now

All maps halloween and fall themed (Halloween decorations are gone at November 18th)

No more scoreboard duplicates, they are now fixed

Certain overpowered guns are now restricted with level limits

Levels are now useful, example: Exoskeletons are disabled if host level is less than 9

New crouch sounds that I think fit better than the past sounds

New awesome guns; SVD, Tommy Gun and Double Barrel

× Modified sound range, so no one can hear your footsteps from a mile away

× Vehicles are temporarily removed, they will be back soon

× Voicechat is also temporarily removed, it will be back soon in either a patch or update

Other

Ragdolls now have muscle contractions and force added to them upon death

When falling from a great height, your vharacter screams

Ban and kicking system have been added for hosts

New explosion effects, that are epic!

Blood splatter on death screen, if head was destroyed or deformed

× The character now stops doing low or high pitched noises upon damage

ALSO! THERE MIGHT BE SOME ISSUES SUCH AS RANDOM DISCONNECTING, AND SUCH.

IF THEY DO HAPPEN REPORT THEM IN OUR DISCORD SERVER OR IN THE DISCUSSIONS