I changed the warning panel frequency.
Changed Night VFX. Now has flowing characters and fireflies in the night.
Add bunny study room. It can unlock building progress.
That bunny in the study room looks like me, writing code at midnight.
You can zoom in to look at the computer screen.
Bunny Eureka update for 7 November 2022
Add bunny study room that can unlock building. Night now have 2 VFX.
