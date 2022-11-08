[Mirror War: Reincarnation of Holiness SA November 8th Patch Notes]

Share · View all patches · Build 9883089 · Last edited 8 November 2022 – 08:13:22 UTC by Wendy

[Mirror War: Reincarnation of Holiness SA] We sincerely thank our customers for their support.

On November 8th, an additional patch was applied from yesterday to fix the bugs identified below.

The problem that the [Mir] area did not open even after completing the last quest of each unit has been fixed.

The problem that the installation location is not stored properly has been fixed when the worn items such as consumable items mounted on the belt are changed in large quantities.

In addition, if you have any inconvenience while using the game,

Compress the [dump] folder and the [mwsSA_log.txt] file in the installed path.

Please send it through customer support.

We will do our best to respond more quickly.

[mw_sa_support@logickorea.co.kr]

Thank you.