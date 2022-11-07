Exiori Chapter 5 (Wonderland) Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9882746 · Last edited 7 November 2022 – 08:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Exiori Chapter 5:

Hello and welcome to Exiori chapter 5. As it was stated before,

the chapters need only be as long as they need to be. But, it's longer than it appears on the outside.

Anyways, here is what is new:

-Continued the story.

-Added in Alfura's Castle.

-Ingulu Hindern is now available.

-Wonderland world now available.

-Buffed Ibuki's Damage.

-Fixed the Seppekku skill + Honor mechanic.

-More Frinkle Pages to find. (Some added into areas you

have been before, double check).

-Fixed some errors and grammar.

Have fun and enjoy what's there!

Happy Holidays to you and yours!