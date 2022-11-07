Update 1.56-4 Patch Notes

Fixed various bugs with trading, especially if you are an Arms Dealer class. You can also sell with a loss, in other words the trader doesn't have to have enough money to pay your wears, and just pay with whatever they have.

Added a few UI controls: when opening notes to read, you can use mouse wheel to go to next/prev page, and right click to close the note.

Fixed some camera stuttering issue

Here's a big one: you can now press Space to jump. You can jump further if you run or sprint. The direction of jump depends on your movement direction. If you unlock the third perk for Fitness skill, you can hold Space (for 0.25 sec) to do a dive-roll, which goes further than the jump.

There is a lot of changes to the infrastructure, so I might have accidentally broken something that I don't know of... Please let me know if you notice anything strange :)

Thank you! And enjoy the bunny hopping :)