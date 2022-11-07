 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

西部幻想 West Fantasy update for 7 November 2022

v1.0.27 update log

Share · View all patches · Build 9882725 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1 The boss [Qi Tian Da Sheng]'s ability to draw land as a prison has been strengthened. When players are imprisoned, they will suffer a rune damage and their movement speed will decrease in a short time, which will make them more linked with subsequent skills.

2 The damage bonus of the weapon [Aeolus Bow] from the legendary hunter buff is weakened, and players are still encouraged to cause high damage gains through high-risk face operations, but the gains decrease when shooting from a distance.

3 The harrowing pig man will now be prompted before he releases his body length to attack. As a price, we have improved the mobility and

Ability to change behavior rhythm.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2153391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link