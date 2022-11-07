Optimizations & Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where Smoke Barrage would not appear in the Smuggler's Shop.

Fixed an issue where progression costs would sometimes begin to scale much higher than intended.

Fixed an issue where existing elite enemies would gain extra Damage Reduction if they were alive when Endless mode loops. This damage reduction was only meant to apply to the elites that spawn in the new loop.

Optimized the amount of calculations needed to determine how much damage an enemy will take when hit.

Optimized the amount of calculations needed to determine how much damage a projectile or damaging area will deal.

Optimized the amount of calculations needed to determine whether an enemy with knockback resistance will be knocked back.

Fixed an issue where Inferno's knockback was lower than intended.

Fixed an issue where lightning bolts from some sources had 0 Knockback.

Fixed an issue where some skills would report incorrect damage values.

Fixed an issue with text spacing when using an Asian language.

Your equipped passive is now shown on the end of run stats screen.