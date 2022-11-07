 Skip to content

King Of Water update for 7 November 2022

v1.5.4 is coming!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are the mainly new updates:
1.One kind of new fish!
-Go to discover it or evolve into it in game!(When player reach size 22.0)
2.One kind of new item from land, it will make fish become fatter.
3.Decrease the punishment when player bump into a bigger fish.
-the size punishment is now decreased. Don't be afraid, just try!
4.Balance the speed punishment and bonus.
-The lines decrease speed less and the foods increase speed more!
5.Adjust the generation of fish.
-The size of fish looks much more normal now.(there won't be strange ratio fishes any more)

