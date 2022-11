This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Pilots! The new “Halloween 2022” pack has become available in the in-game store

The pack includes:

“Cute evil” sticker

“Iron pumpkin” sticker

“Undead” sticker

“Smash!” sticker

“Poltergeist” sticker

A spooky 66.6% bonus to experience and credits for 3 days!

Halloween packs will be available to all pilots only during the holiday. We will continue to inform all pilots about the strange events that are happening these days in the Fringe Sectors. Stay tuned!