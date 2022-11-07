 Skip to content

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links update for 7 November 2022

New BOX Added & 500 Gems Giveaway!

Last edited 7 November 2022

The newly added "Braver Victory" contains Leo's Signer Dragon "Life Stream Dragon," as well as a crucial monster for "Infernoid," "Infernoid Onuncu"!
Cards such as "Mekk-Knight Purple Nightfall" and "Ignister Prominence, the Blasting Dracoslayer" are also available!
For a limited time only, we are giving out 500 Gems for the new BOX release celebration campaign!

