New BOX Added & 500 Gems Giveaway!

The newly added "Braver Victory" contains Leo's Signer Dragon "Life Stream Dragon," as well as a crucial monster for "Infernoid," "Infernoid Onuncu"!

Cards such as "Mekk-Knight Purple Nightfall" and "Ignister Prominence, the Blasting Dracoslayer" are also available!

For a limited time only, we are giving out 500 Gems for the new BOX release celebration campaign!