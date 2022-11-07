Ver1.08 Update

Adjustment: increase the maximum purchase limit of the following in the store to 10. Decrease of selling price
GOLD, attribute magic stone, magic stone, capture magic stone, key, magic key, bomb, weapon, foodstuff, item bag, pickaxe, axe, shovel, torch
Adjustment: Expansion of the maximum number of statuses that can be purchased in the store. Decreased selling price
ATK/MAG/INT max 10, HP/MP max 30
Adjustment: Elimination of GOLD for each heroine's LvUp in impregnation rooms, drain rooms, and brothels; reduced use of ENERGY
OLD: G required: 1000 x Lv E required: 1000 x Lv
Ver1.08：Required E：1000 x Lv *No GOLD required
Changed files in this update