Ver1.08 Update

Build 9882221 · Last edited 7 November 2022 – 05:26:12 UTC

Adjustment: increase the maximum purchase limit of the following in the store to 10. Decrease of selling price

GOLD, attribute magic stone, magic stone, capture magic stone, key, magic key, bomb, weapon, foodstuff, item bag, pickaxe, axe, shovel, torch

Adjustment: Expansion of the maximum number of statuses that can be purchased in the store. Decreased selling price

ATK/MAG/INT max 10, HP/MP max 30

Adjustment: Elimination of GOLD for each heroine's LvUp in impregnation rooms, drain rooms, and brothels; reduced use of ENERGY

OLD: G required: 1000 x Lv E required: 1000 x Lv

Ver1.08：Required E：1000 x Lv *No GOLD required

