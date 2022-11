Share · View all patches · Build 9882117 · Last edited 7 November 2022 – 05:09:11 UTC by Wendy

・Fixed a point at which some items were obtained indefinitely.

・Fixed a bug that the recipe "Fiamma Needle" was not displayed in the catalog.

*It was just not displayed and does not affect the progress of those already playing.

・Fixed a bug that caused a force close when swapping recipes on the day of the eclipse.