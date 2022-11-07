V 0.7.8.E : Switching shops instantly plus a fix for enchanted weapons bug

Hey gladiators, just a small patch today with some quality of life improvements and bugfixes - the main one being a new button in shops that allows you to instantly switch between shopkeepers without having to exit back to the battle caravan menu.

Cheers, Oliver Joyce

Whiskeybarrel Studios

V 0.7.8.E (Nov 7 2022):

--- NEW FEATURES ---

• You can now swap between shopkeepers instantly from the new 'Switch Shop' button in the shop panel

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• Using the 'delay' option at the Observatory now sets the Starbound gladiator back by 25 days instead of 20.

• Weakening the Starbound Gladiator now lowers their stats by 7% per use, down from 8%

• All steeds have been slightly slowed down, making travel time a little slower.

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

• Haxxapods will no longer see the 'spare/slay' panel as they automatically must kill enemies

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---

• Fixed a bug where unequipping some enchanted items would transfer that enchantment to another item

• Added extra ++ text to show difference between attack and other stats for hit chance