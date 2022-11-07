V 0.7.8.E : Switching shops instantly plus a fix for enchanted weapons bug

Hey gladiators, just a small patch today with some quality of life improvements and bugfixes - the main one being a new button in shops that allows you to instantly switch between shopkeepers without having to exit back to the battle caravan menu.
Cheers, Oliver Joyce
Whiskeybarrel Studios
V 0.7.8.E (Nov 7 2022):
--- NEW FEATURES ---
• You can now swap between shopkeepers instantly from the new 'Switch Shop' button in the shop panel
--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---
• Using the 'delay' option at the Observatory now sets the Starbound gladiator back by 25 days instead of 20.
• Weakening the Starbound Gladiator now lowers their stats by 7% per use, down from 8%
• All steeds have been slightly slowed down, making travel time a little slower.
--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---
• Haxxapods will no longer see the 'spare/slay' panel as they automatically must kill enemies
--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---
• Fixed a bug where unequipping some enchanted items would transfer that enchantment to another item
• Added extra ++ text to show difference between attack and other stats for hit chance
Changed files in this update