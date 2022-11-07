The full game GrandMa Badass is scheduled for release on November 22, 2022.
In the meantime, an update has just been made for the game on Steam
GrandMa Badass update for 7 November 2022
Update November 7, 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
The full game GrandMa Badass is scheduled for release on November 22, 2022.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
GrandMa Badass Content Depot 1606641
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update