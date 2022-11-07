Alpha 0.22

The next full update will not come until later this week (aiming for Friday), so no Genie or Trinkets yet. Work is progressing well but I just need more time since I also took a couple days off to avoid burnout and deal with some personal chores. But I did make a minor update adding two new races:

Dwarves: The stout dwarves have very good health, blocking abilities and are the only race so far to receive an armor bonus. This comes at the expense of their speed and agility. They are slow, and they have a reduced chance to dodge. They also have a chance to throw up a protection effect for 2 seconds after being hit, beefing up their already considerable armor and block chance. Every aura pulse (5 seconds usually) they also throw several hammers in the direction of the mouse, knocking enemies back and dealing damage.

Trolls: Often mistaken for demons, trolls are actually just distant relatives of their most popular cousins, the orcs. Trolls have large health pools and immense health regeneration, healing wounds much faster than any other race in the game. When they are damaged while below 50% health, their health regeneration doubles and they receive empower and focus status effects, improving their damage, critical chance and critical damage. Trolls berserkers in particular should be much less frustrating to play with this race.

That's it for today, hopefully you enjoy these new additions bringing the base # of races to 8 and adding some much needed defense focused races to the roster.