Dee's Nuts update for 7 November 2022

Temp fix to bugged resolution settings

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-added menu before game launches to set resolution, etc.
-removed resolution options in settings for now.

if you haven't discovered it yet see what happens when you catch 10 acorns in your cheeks or 10 cashews.

