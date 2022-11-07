0.6.9.2 Update

Hello Agents! (✿◕‿◕)
As alluded to earlier, updates will be a little sparser for the next ~2 months as I focus my attention on new story content. Here are da weekly notes.
New Stuff
- New nonlethal weaponry! These weapons will put targets to sleep rather than dealing damage. There are only 4 of these weapons currently but I'll be adding more in as time goes on. In the shop you'll now find the blackjack, cattle prod, staff, and jointed staff.
Fixes
- Shifted some enemy placements in the shopping mall level so that security cameras do not make a beep when level is loaded.
- the guiding moonlight spell for knight now allows you to hack computers revealed behind walls
- compass not rotates twice as fast and independently of your time dilation factor
- Fixed a bajillion bugs associated with the All your Friends are dead ability. This skill straight up didn't work, causing AI to bug out and sometimes not resurrect correctly at all. This also previously made resurrected units unhackable.
- using the 'esc' command will now clear the written text on your command line. previously your terminal would say 'esc' after opening it back up again.
- Fixed a bug that would allow you to swap weapon types on piloted units when it should not be allowed.
- last but not least, corpses no longer hold open doors! This was a huge pain to fix.
Changed files in this update