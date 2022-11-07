0.6.9.2 Update

Hello Agents! (✿◕‿◕)

As alluded to earlier, updates will be a little sparser for the next ~2 months as I focus my attention on new story content. Here are da weekly notes.

New Stuff

New nonlethal weaponry! These weapons will put targets to sleep rather than dealing damage. There are only 4 of these weapons currently but I'll be adding more in as time goes on. In the shop you'll now find the blackjack, cattle prod, staff, and jointed staff.

Fixes