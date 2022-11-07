Fix for players 2, 3 and 4 seeing invites when players 3 or 4 join
Fix spawn logic better handling of users joining/leaving
Adjust spawn timing so players will see the other players faster in game
come see my hole update for 7 November 2022
Come See My Hole Updates
Fix for players 2, 3 and 4 seeing invites when players 3 or 4 join
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update