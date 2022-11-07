 Skip to content

come see my hole update for 7 November 2022

Come See My Hole Updates

Build 9881748 · Last edited by Wendy

Fix for players 2, 3 and 4 seeing invites when players 3 or 4 join
Fix spawn logic better handling of users joining/leaving
Adjust spawn timing so players will see the other players faster in game

