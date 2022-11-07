Fixed some rare, but important bugs

If saving while jumping, it could happen that the player experienced 'fall death'. A value was being wrongly modified. This was very rare. Has been fixed.

When exiting from Under Nokkpond, the lifting-out-of-water system could skip past the player. This was also very rare. That system has been replaced by a spline-system, which should be solid.

In Fallcrush, the player could spam jump while climbing the line up the steep hill. Eventually, the player would exit the system and fall to death. Jumping has been disabled while using this.

In Darktroath there was a gap in the drowning plane under the maelstrom. Now it is fixed, and there is also a bit more generous safe space when reaching for the flask post.

In Primordial Abyss the player character would not face the correct direction when loading. It was rotated by a value in the level, and this was added to the saved value.

Many of these bugs was discovered by a speedrunner. For making it more comfortable, the Bear Crossbow is given to the player in Granite Gash if it isn't picked up earlier.

Many enemies there are made to be killed most effectively by this weapon, so not having it is a big annoyance.